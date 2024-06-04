BCL leader Galib not RU student: MCJ dept

Rajshahi University unit Chhatra League General Secretary Asadullah-Hill-Galib was not a student of the university's evening Master's programme as his admission was cancelled in September last year due to discrepancies in his undergraduate (honours) certificate.

The Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ) of Rajshahi University today cleared it by issuing a press release in this regard.

According to the release signed by MCJ Department Chairman Prof Md Mozammel Hossain, Asadullah-Hill-Galib had applied for admission to the evening Master's programme for the July 2021 session.

However, at an emergency meeting on September 4, 2023, the department's evening Master's programme authority cancelled his admission as they found discrepancies in his honours certificate after verifying the matter with the university concerned.

The release further said some media have been reporting that Galib was admitted to the programme with a fake certificate, which is partial and incomplete information.

The actual information is that his admission was cancelled after the department found discrepancies in his certificates.

In October last year, the central BCL declared the RU BCL committee with Mostafizur Rahman Babu as president and Asadullah-Hill-Galib as general secretary.

According to university sources, Galib was not a regular student anymore, as he failed to pass even his second year (2014-15 academic year) at the university's International Relations department. Later, he claimed to be a student of the evening Master's programme in Journalism.

However, media reports revealed that Galib used a fake certificate to apply for admission to the Journalism department.

When asked, Galib told the media, "I have nothing to say about this. I don't know anything. I have a certificate from the MCJ department."