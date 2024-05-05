Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dhaka
Sun May 5, 2024 10:02 PM
Last update on: Sun May 5, 2024 10:09 PM

Accidents & Fires

Sundarbans fire now under control: ministry

Photo: Collected

A fire that broke out in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the Sundarbans East Zone yesterday afternoon is now under control.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued a statement in this regard this afternoon.

"Although the fire is under control, fire extinguishing activities will continue for the next few days," the statement read.

Apart from the forest department, several units of fire service, navy, police, district administration, upazila administration, public representatives, Community Patrol Groups, volunteers, and locals are assisting in extinguishing the fire.

Besides, an air force helicopter assisted in extinguishing the blaze by spraying water from above, it added.

A three-member committee has already been formed by the DFO, east of Khulna Circle of the forest department, to investigate the exact cause of the fire.

The Forest Department workers, fire service, and other related government agencies reached the spot immediately after the fire was first reported around 3:30pm yesterday, added the statement.

push notification