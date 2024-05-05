Fire breaks out in the Sundarbans

Lack of water delaying firefighting

A fire that broke out at Chandpai range of East Sundarbans in Bagerhat yesterday afternoon and was yet to be doused for lack of a nearby water sources.

The fire originated in Latif's Chila area near Amurbunia patrol post of the mangrove forest around 3:30pm, said Kazi Mohammad Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Sundarbans eastern division, reports our Bagerhat correspondent.

Mohammad Kayamuzzaman, station officer of Mongla Fire Station, said on information, fire service members from Morrelganj and Mongla stations went to the spot in the evening but could not start work due to lack of water sources.

He said the nearest source was the Bhola river two kilometres away.

"We will start working tomorrow morning," added Kayamuzzaman.

Rana Dev, assistant conservator of forests of Chandpai range of Sundarbans, said forest guards and locals first saw the fire and tried to control it.

District Forrest Oofficer Kazi Mohammad Nurul Kabir and Morrelgonj UNO Tareque Sultan visited the spot.