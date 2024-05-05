Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Bagerhat
Sun May 5, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun May 5, 2024 02:07 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Fire breaks out in the Sundarbans

Lack of water delaying firefighting
Our Correspondent, Bagerhat
Sun May 5, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun May 5, 2024 02:07 AM

A fire that broke out at Chandpai range of East Sundarbans in Bagerhat yesterday afternoon and was yet to be doused for lack of a nearby water sources.

The fire originated in Latif's Chila area near Amurbunia patrol post of the mangrove forest around 3:30pm, said Kazi Mohammad Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Sundarbans eastern division, reports our Bagerhat correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mohammad Kayamuzzaman, station officer of Mongla Fire Station, said on information, fire service members from Morrelganj and Mongla stations went to the spot in the evening but could not start work due to lack of water sources.

He said the nearest source was the Bhola river two kilometres away.

"We will start working tomorrow morning," added Kayamuzzaman.

Rana Dev, assistant conservator of forests of Chandpai range of Sundarbans, said forest guards and locals first saw the fire and tried to control it.

District Forrest Oofficer Kazi Mohammad Nurul Kabir and Morrelgonj UNO Tareque Sultan visited the spot.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বৈষম্যের প্রতিবাদে সারাদেশে পল্লী বিদ্যুৎ অফিসে কর্মবিরতির ঘোষণা

রোববার সকাল ৯টা থেকে দেশের ৮০টি পবিসের সদর কার্যালয়ের সামনে এ কর্মসূচি পালন করা হবে...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

সুন্দরবনে আগুন

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification