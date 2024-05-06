Sundarbans fire now under control Says environment ministry

Firefighters spraying water on the smouldering fire at the Amurbunia forest of eastern Sundarban in Bagerhat yesterday. The fire originated in Latif’s Chila area near Amurbunia patrol post of the mangrove forest around 3:30pm on Saturday. The dousing operation was delayed due to a lack of water sources, however the fire was brought under control last night. PHOTO: TANJIR H RUBEL

A fire that broke out in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the Sundarbans East Zone on Saturday afternoon is now under control, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The fire did not spread to the top of the trees or branches; it only spread sporadically above the ground, the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

Apart from the Forest Department, several units of Fire Service and Civil Defence, Bangladesh Navy, Police, district administration, upazila administration, public representatives, Community Patrol Groups, volunteers, and local people are providing assistance in extinguishing the fire.

Besides, a Bangladesh Air Force helicopter also assisted in extinguishing the fire by spraying water from above, it added.

According to the statement, the Forest Department workers, fire service, and other related government agencies reached the spot immediately after the fire was first reported on Saturday around 3:30pm.

Forest Department personnel started cutting fire lines around the blaze with the help of local community patrolling groups, village tiger response teams, and local people. However due to a low tide at that time, there was no water in the canal, and so it was not possible to use water to extinguish the fire.

Later, the Forest Department's firefighting equipment and water dispenser were brought in on Saturday night. From early yesterday, Forest Department workers, fire service, and locals started cutting the fire line and dousing the blaze with water.

However, since the fire is spreading underground through the roots of the trees, the fire has to be extinguished with caution, it added.

"Although the fire is under control, fire extinguishing operation will continue for the next few days."

A three-member committee has already been formed by DFO, East of Khulna Circle of the forest department to investigate the exact cause of the fire.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury and the Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed have been supervising and coordinating the firefighting operations round the clock.

The prime minister is aware of the matter and is keeping a regular check.

Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury, the chief conservator of forests, rushed to the Sundarbans to supervise the activities on the ground.

He is scheduled to brief the journalists at the office of the divisional forest officer of Sundarban West Forest Division in Khulna at 8:30pm Sunday (yesterday) regarding the latest progress and action in this regard, reads the statement.