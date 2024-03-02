Accidents & Fires
Mohammad Jamil Khan
Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 11:13 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Short circuit or gas leak might be the cause

Say officials of fire service, bomb disposal unit of CTTC
Mohammad Jamil Khan
Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 11:13 AM
onlookers gather in front of the charred seven-storey building.
onlookers gather in front of the charred seven-storey building. PHOTOS: ANISUR RAHMAN

An electric short circuit or a leaky gas pipe at a ground floor cafe was most likely the cause of the fire at the Bailey Road building late at night on Thursday, said investigators.

On the ground floor, plastic pipes were used for gas transmission, which is illegal, said a member of a probe committee formed by the fire service after visiting the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sheuli Das weeps as she holds onto the ambulance carrying the bodies of her niece Poppy Roy and two grandchildren, after they died in a fire on Bailey Road in the capital on Thursday night.
Read more

Death came draped in smoke

The bomb disposal team of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of police also visited the scene.

Its chief Rahmat Ullah Chowdhury said, "Power cables in the entire building are burnt. This usually happens when power lines short out and cause a fire."

He added that the cables he saw did not have the capacity to supply power to the seven restaurants and many other shops.

onlookers gather in front of the charred seven-storey building.
Read more

Short circuit or gas leak might be the cause

Over time, these wires weaken due to overload, he said.

"We had not seen any exploded gas tanks during the inspection. But some of the tanks must have leaked, causing the fire to spread rapidly. We are investigating, and maybe we will be able to give a clearer explanation later."

Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, chief of the five-member probe body of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire was first noticed at a cafe called Cha Chumuk, and the plastic pipe used for gas transmission was found there.

"We suspect there was an illegal gas connection to the cafe. We requested Titas Gas to check it."

There were a large number of cooking gas tanks, that had probably leaked, worsened the situation, he added.

There was neither an emergency exit nor fire extinguishers in the building, he said.

Selim Miah, general manager (operations) of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, said, "A team is checking whether there was an illegal gas connection to the building."

Related topic:
fire incident baily roadbailey road firebailey road fire tragedy
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bailey Road fire

Witness accounts of Bailey Road fire

19h ago
The family that survived the Baily Road fire

‘We are alive thanks to them’

17h ago
Dhaka fire incident on Bailey road

‘I jumped off the roof to survive’

17h ago
44 killed in Bailey Road fire

Tragedies recur as inaction persists

17h ago
Five of a family die just 18 days before fresh start

The last supper: All five of a family die

17h ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

‘এত মানুষের মৃত্যুর জন্য অব্যবস্থাপনাই দায়ী’

রাজধানীর বেইলি রোডের গ্রিন কোজি কটেজে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে প্রাণ হারানো কুমিল্লার পাঁচ জনের দাফন সম্পন্ন হয়েছে। গতকাল শুক্রবার তাদের দাফন করা হয়। 

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

উন্নয়নশীল দেশ হওয়ার পরও ৩ বছর শুল্ক সুবিধা পাবে বাংলাদেশ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification