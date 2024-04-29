One die of electrocution, 3 injured in Munshiganj

A man died of electrocution and three others were injured in separate incidents in Munshiganj today.

Deceased Mohammad Sumon Mia, 20, was the son of Sirajul Islam of Purbadhala in Netrakona.

The incidents took place at noon today in Kodaldhoa of Munshiganj's Rampal Union and Nurpukurpar area of Mahakali Union.

Eyewitnesses said that the workers were electrocuted while doing soil test for the construction work of a building in Kodaldhoya area.

Later, when they were brought to Munshiganj General Hospital, the doctor in charge declared Suman dead. The other injured Mona Mia, 40, has been sent to Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute.

In a separate incident, a labourer named Md Samiul, 55, was electrocuted while working at a construction site in Noorpukurpar area of Mahakali Union.

He has been sent to Dhaka for better treatment.