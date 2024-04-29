Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Apr 29, 2024 08:20 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 08:22 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

One die of electrocution, 3 injured in Munshiganj

Star Digital Report
Mon Apr 29, 2024 08:20 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 08:22 PM

A man died of electrocution and three others were injured in separate incidents in Munshiganj today.

Deceased Mohammad Sumon Mia, 20, was the son of Sirajul Islam of Purbadhala in Netrakona.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incidents took place at noon today in Kodaldhoa of Munshiganj's Rampal Union and Nurpukurpar area of Mahakali Union.

Eyewitnesses said that the workers were electrocuted while doing soil test for the construction work of a building in Kodaldhoya area.

Later, when they were brought to Munshiganj General Hospital, the doctor in charge declared Suman dead. The other injured Mona Mia, 40, has been sent to Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute.

In a separate incident, a labourer named Md Samiul, 55, was electrocuted while working at a construction site in Noorpukurpar area of Mahakali Union.

He has been sent to Dhaka for better treatment.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ওবায়দুল কাদের
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বিএনপি নিজেদের নির্যাতিত দেখিয়ে সিম্প্যাথি কার্ড খেলার অপচেষ্টা করছে’

আওয়ামী লীগ সাধারণ সম্পাদক বলেন, ‘বিএনপি রাজনৈতিক দল হিসেবে গণরাজনীতিতে নতুন কোনো মাত্রা যোগ করতে পারছে না।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ফিটনেসবিহীন গাড়ি কোনো অবস্থাতেই চলতে দেওয়া যাবে না: পুলিশ সদর দপ্তর

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X