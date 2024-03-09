Man dies while trying to board running train in Dinajpur

A man was killed after he slipped and fell under a running train while trying to get on the Dhaka-bound Drutojan Express at Birampur Railway Station of Dinajpur, said railway police.

The deceased is Shafiqul Islam, 40, a garment trader of Natunbazar under Birampur municipality area, reports our Dinajpur correspondent quoting police.

Anand Kumar Chakraborty, the station master, said Shafiqul, who had been living in Dhaka with his family, came to Birampur a couple of days back. He slipped and fell under the train while attempting to get on Drutojan Express intercity train at Birampur station at around 11:30am.

He died on the spot. Rescuers of Birampur Fire Service and Civil Defence rescued his body.

Rafiqul Islam, in-charge of Hili Railway Police, said the body was handed over to family members after completing initial formalities.