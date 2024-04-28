Man dies after being hit by train in Pabna's Ishwardi

A man died after being hit by a train at Patibeel in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna early today.

The deceased is Anjan Kumar Shah, 27, of village Jamtola under Ishwardi municipality area.

Being informed by locals, police recovered the body from the rail tracks in the morning and then sent it to Pabna Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Ishwardi GRP Police Station Officer-in-charge Md Habibur Rahman confirmed the death.

The victim might have been hit by Simanta Express, which runs on the Chilahati-Khulna route, around 3:00am, the OC said.

Police are investigating the incident, he added.