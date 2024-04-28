Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 28, 2024 06:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 06:03 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Man dies after being hit by train in Pabna's Ishwardi

Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 28, 2024 06:01 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 06:03 PM

A man died after being hit by a train at Patibeel in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna early today.

The deceased is Anjan Kumar Shah, 27, of village Jamtola under Ishwardi municipality area.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Being informed by locals, police recovered the body from the rail tracks in the morning and then sent it to Pabna Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Ishwardi GRP Police Station Officer-in-charge Md Habibur Rahman confirmed the death.

The victim might have been hit by Simanta Express, which runs on the Chilahati-Khulna route, around 3:00am, the OC said.

Police are investigating the incident, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদুল আযহায় পশু আমদানির পরিকল্পনা নেই: প্রাণিসম্পদ মন্ত্রী

‘আমরা ভেটেরিনারি হাসপাতালগুলোর জন্য আধুনিক যন্ত্রপাতি আমদানির সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছি’

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

বাজেটের ৩ ভাগের ১ ভাগ যায় সুদ-ভর্তুকিতে

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification