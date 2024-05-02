Lightning strikes claim 11 lives in 5 districts

At least 11 people died and nine others were injured in lightning strikes in Cumilla, Rangamati, Sylhet, Khagrachhari, and Cox's Bazar districts today.

In Cumilla, four people, including two farmers, were killed in lightning strikes in Chandina, Sadar South, Debidwer, and Bhurichang upazilas this evening.

The victims are Daulatur Rahman, 47, of Shrimontopur in Chandina, Atikul Islam, 50, of Surjonagar in Sadar South upazila, Mukhlesur Rahman, 58, of Dhamti village in Debidwer, and Alam Hossain, 22, of Razapur in Burichang upazila.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Cumilla Sadar circle) Kamran Hossain confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

According to locals and police, Daulatur was struck by a thunderbolt while working on a crop field and Alam died while harvesting paddy in his field.

In Rangamati, three people died and seven others were injured in the morning, reports UNB.

The deceased are Najir Ahmed, 50, of Sylheti Para in Rangamati town, Baharjan Begum, 55, of Baghaichhari upazila, and Tripura Grihini, 37 of Sajek.

Dr Shawkat Akbar Khan, resident medical officer of Rangamati General Hospital, said Najir Ahmed died on the spot when a thunderbolt struck him while he was fishing at Kaptai Lake.

Meanwhile, Baharjan was killed by lightning while bringing his cattle home during a thunderstorm, said Jasmin Chakma, chairman of Rupkari union.

On the other hand, Tripura Grihini was killed when a thunderbolt hit her while she was working in her yard in Sajek's Longthianpara.

In Cox's Bazar, two workers died at Chhari Para in Pekua upazila early today.

The deceased are Didarul Islam, 35, and Md Arman, 25, of the upazila.

Yunus Chowdhury, chairman of Magnama union parishad, said Didar died on the spot when a thunderbolt struck him while he was working at a salt field in Kodailladiya area early in the morning.

Meanwhile, Arman was struck by lightning and died on the spot when he was working on a field early in the morning, said Rajakhali UP Chairman Nazrul Islam Shikdar.

In Khagrachhari, a schoolboy was struck by lightning while picking fallen mangoes during a thunderstorm at Matiranga upazila this morning.

The deceased is Yeasin Arfat of the upazila's Ibrahim Para, said Matiranga Upazila Nirbahi Officer Daisy Chakraborty.

In Sylhet, a farmer died and two others were injured while they were harvesting boro paddy at Dighirpara East union of Kanaighat upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased is Babul Ahmed, 48, said Abdul Mumin Chowdhury, chairman of Dighirpara East union.

Lightning strikes kill 250 people on average every year in the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.