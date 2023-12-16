Garbage truck catches fire after hitting bike

A garbage truck of Dhaka North City Corporation caught fire in the capital's Agargaon area around 9:45pm while it was fleeing after running over a motorcycle.

Rab-2 Sergeant Kamal Hasan, who witnessed the incident, told The Daily Star, that the truck hit a motorcycle in front of Shishu Mela, knocking down the motorcyclist.

The driver, however, continued moving forward with the motorcycle stuck to the front wheel of the truck, he said.

Photo: Collected

"When the truck was dragging the motorcycle, suddenly the bike caught fire, which later spread to the truck," he said.

"We kept asking the driver of the truck to stop the vehicle, but he kept on driving," he added.

The injured motorcyclist was taken to a hospital.

Two fire engines went to the spot and doused the blaze, Raqibul Hasan, duty officer of the control room at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.