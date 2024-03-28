Fish trader killed in Gazipur road accident

A fish trader was killed after a lorry hit him on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur.

Deceased Safiq Noor, 35, used to buy and sell fish in the upazila, reports our local correspondent quoting SI Ismail Hossain of Mauna Highway Police Station.

According to eye witnesses, the trader was waiting for a bus on the highway in C&B Bazar area around 5:25am when a speeding lorry hit him.

He died on the spot, the SI said quoting witnesses.

The body was handed over to the family upon their request, he added.

Police seized the lorry and detained the driver, said Mauna Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahbub Morshed.

Legal action in this regard is being taken, said the OC.