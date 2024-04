A farmer died after being electrocuted in Jamalpur's Islampur upazila today.

The deceased is Raju Ahmed, 31, reports our Jamalpur correspondent quoting police.

Quoting family members, Suman Talukder, officer-in-charge of Islampur police station, said that Raju came in contact with an electric wire when he was trying to switch on the irrigation pump. He died on the spot.

On information, police went to the spot and recovered the body.