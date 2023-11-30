Bus, 2 lorries set on fire in Gazipur

Arsonists set fire to a bus and two lorries in two separate incidents in Gazipur this morning.

A bus of Itisha Paribahan was set on fire near Jirani Bazar of Kashimpur around 9:50 am, reports our local correspondent quoting Hasan Ali, duty officer of Kashimpur Fire Service and Civil Defence.

There is no report of casualty in the incident, he added.

In Jhajar area of the city, two lorries were torched on Dhaka-Chattogram Bypass around 6:30am.

According to fire service and locals, 14-15 arsonists on motorcycles stopped the two lorries used to carry RMG products.

"When I stopped the van, they threw bricks and broke the front glass. At one point, they poured petrol on the vehicles and set fire," said Khademul Islam, driver of one of the vehicles.

They also exploded a cocktail before fleeing the scene, he added.

Two fire engines went to the spot and brought the fire under control after trying for half an hour, said Deputy Assistant Director of Gazipur Fire Service Abdullah Al Arefin.

The front of both the lorries were gutted in the fire but no one was injured, he added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gacha Police Station Shah Alam some people set fire to two lorries in the morning and fled.