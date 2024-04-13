Bhasantek fire: One of six injured dies at hospital

One of the six members of a family, who suffered severe burns in a fire at their house in Dhaka's Bhasantek area yesterday, died at a hospital in the capital this morning.

Meherunnesa, 70, breathed her last around 8:00am while being treated at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Torikul Islam, a resident surgeon at the burn institute.

She had 48 percent burns on her body, he said.

The deceased's son-in-law Md Liton, 48, a furniture trader, his wife Surya Banu, 35, their three children Liza, 18, Sujon, 9, and Lamiya, 7, are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of the house in Natun Bazar Calvert Road area around 4:00am yesterday.

Quoting the injured, their neighbour Moyna Begum said that early in the morning, Liton lit a mosquito coil, which led to the fire. All other members of the family were asleep at that time.

The family members suspected gas accumulated from leak in the cooking cylinder caused the fire.

Of the injured, Liton suffered 67 percent burns, Surya 82 percent, Liza 30 percent, Lamiya 55 percent, and Sujon 43 percent.

The condition of all of them is critical, the hospital sources said.