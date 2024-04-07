Bailey Road Fire: Leaking gas, shorted electric kettle to blame

Finds fire service probe

The deadly fire at the Green Cozy Cottage shopping mall on the capital's Bailey Road, which claimed 46 lives on February 29, originated from an electric short circuit at a kettle on the ground floor café named "Cha Chumuk".

According to the findings of a fire service investigation, the fire later spread to the entire building because of a leak in the cafe's cooking gas cylinder.

The investigation report was recently submitted by the five-member probe body, led by Lt Col Tajul Islam, director (operation) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, which was formed on February 29.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Tajul Islam said, "We've completed our investigation and found that the fire originated from the electric short circuit at the ground floor cafe. Later, the fire spread throughout the entire building due to a leak in a cooking gas cylinder there."

The findings mentioned that Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) approved the first five floors of the eight-storey building, including the basement, for commercial use and the remaining three floors for residential use.

However, no permission was granted for restaurants. Meanwhile, the owners used the building entirely for commercial purposes, even renting out spaces to eight restaurants.

There were hardly any fire safety measures in the building—just a handful of fire extinguishers. Most importantly, there were no fire exits, reads the investigation report.

The report further states that more than half of the building's roof was rented out to a rooftop restaurant. Meanwhile, gas cylinders were left scattered along the staircase by restaurants for later use.

Lt Col Tajul Islam said, "The building completely lacked any fire safety plan and met all criteria for high fire risk.

"Building regulations mandate secure storage of gas cylinders, either in designated cabinets or underground. However, gas cylinders were found stored along the staircase – the building's only entry and exit point.

"This not only created an obstacle during the evacuation but also leaks in the cylinders cause the fire to spread faster."

Although firefighters found a water reservoir in the building's basement, designed to provide water for firefighting, the investigation committee discovered that there was not enough water in the reservoir.

The report concluded that the building was constructed in violation of the rules and not in accordance with the plan that Rajuk approved.

Lt Col Tajul Islam said the fire incident could have been avoided if the owner had followed the rules.

In their investigation reports, both the fire service and Rajuk blamed the building owners for the fire that claimed 46 lives.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is now investigating the case. Following the incident, six people were arrested, but the building owners are still at large.

Anisur Rahman, special superintendent of police at the CID Dhaka Metro South Unit, told The Daily Star yesterday, "We're yet to trace the whereabouts of the building owners, but our efforts are on to arrest all those responsible.

"This case is very serious and delicate. As such, we're gathering evidence from all stakeholders and carefully examining each party's role."

"We also don't want anyone to be wrongly accused or harassed. We understand that this tragic fire has caused significant loss and suffering for many people. It may take some time, but we are trying to complete the investigation as soon as possible."