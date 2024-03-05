Rajuk seals off 4 restaurants on Bailey Road

Imposes fine on another eatery and the owner of a shopping mall during drive

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) today took action against five restaurants and the owner of a shopping mall on the capital's Bailey Road, where a deadly fire last Thursday night left at least 46 people dead.

A team from Rajuk, led by Executive Magistrate Mohammad Monir Hossain Hawlader, sealed off Nababi Bhoj, Sultan's Dine, Roaster Cafe and Pizza Mastan, and fined Swiss Bakery and the owner of Capital Siraj Centre Shopping Mall.

The Capital Siraj Centre Shopping Mall owner was fined Tk 2 lakh as its documents related to fire safety has expired, the executive magistrate told reporters.

Nababi Bhoj was sealed off because it was operating without proper permission, he added.

The team sealed off three more restaurants -- Sultan's Dine, Roaster Cafe and Pizza Mastan -- as they were unable to provide the documents, Hawlader said, adding further decision will be taken after the management provides the relevant papers.

They also imposed a fine of Tk 1 lakh on Swiss Bakery for its lack of fire safety.

The drive started around 11:00am and ended around 2:30pm.

Rajuk yesterday conducted a raid in the Gawsia Twin Peak building on Dhanmondi's Satmasjid Road and sealed off 12 restaurants there.

In a separate drive, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) closed down another building on the same road.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police also yesterday conducted a drive in the capital's Wari area and detained 16 staffers of different restaurants.

The drives came after at least 46 people were killed and 22 critically injured in a fire tragedy in the Bailey Road area last Thursday. The fire at the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall originated at the kitchen of a food shop.