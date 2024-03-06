Fire Hazards: 6 restaurants, building sealed off in the capital

Govt agencies carry on raids

Putting up a notice saying the market is closed for construction of an emergency stairway, shopkeepers have blocked the entrance to Abedin Tower on Bailey road. Photo: Prabir Das

Government agencies yesterday sealed off six restaurants, a building, and fined nine other eateries and a building on different grounds in different places of the capital.

Drives were conducted for the second consecutive day after a deadly fire at the Green Cozy Cottage shopping mall on the night of February 29 killed 46 people.

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) closed four restaurants, fined another eatery and a shopping mall adjacent to the fire-hit building on the capital's Bailey Road.

A team of Rajuk, led by Executive Magistrate Mohammad Monir Hossain Hawlader, shut down Nababi Bhoj, Sultan's Dine, Roaster Café, and Pizza Mastan, and imposed fines on Swiss Bakery and Capital Siraj Centre Shopping Mall.

The shopping mall owner was fined Tk 2 lakh as its documents related to fire safety expired, the magistrate told reporters.

Nababi Bhoj was sealed off for operating without permission, he added.

There are several popular restaurants in the building. Authorities put a restaurant and a building under lock and key as they lack fire safety. Photo: Prabir Das

The team closed three other eateries -- Sultan's Dine, Roaster Café, and Pizza Mastan -- as they failed to show the required documents for running their business, the magistrate said, adding that further decisions would be made after getting the relevant papers.

The magistrate said they could not raid in most of the buildings that house restaurants as those were found closed.

The Rajuk team also imposed a fine of Tk 1 lakh on Swiss Bakery for not having fire safety measures.

The drive began around 11:00am and ended around 2:30pm.

Meanwhile, a mobile court of Dhaka South City Corporation sealed off a 12-storey building called Sky View Nightingale Tower in Khilgaon's Taltola, as it lacked fire safety measures.

The fire service and local police assisted DSCC Executive Magistrate Md Jahangir Alam in the drive, which started around 11:30am.

When the team gathered in front of a building, most of the restaurants pulled down roller shutters. An eatery worker was shouting to his fellows, "Pull down the shutters, the magistrate has come."

A building that houses several eateries remained closed from Monday night, said locals.

A notice seen at the entrance to the building said, "The restaurant has temporarily been closed due to maintenance work."

Talking to journalists, magistrate Jahangir said the Sky View Nightingale Tower has restaurants on every floor, which is a violation of the rules. "We even found a restaurant in the basement, which is risky. We didn't find the owners of the building and restaurants. Some employees were there, but nobody could provide us with any papers."

"For this, we sealed off the entire building. We will call the owners to the office and find a way how the building can run as per the law."

In separate drives, Dhaka North City Corporation shut down two eateries and slapped fines on eight others in Gulshan, Bhatara, and Mirpur.

In another development, Dhaka Metropolitan Police raided 455 restaurants, 104 LPG shops, whose condition is risky, and three chemical warehouses.

During the raids, DMP filed five cases on different grounds, including lacking fire safety measures, according to a press release.