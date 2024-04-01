60-yr-old dies after private car hits him in Dhanmondi

A 60-year-old man died after being hit by a private car in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area early today.

The deceased, identified as Anisur Rahman, was a security guard of a factory in Jurain.

The accident took place around 1:30am as he was crossing Mirpur Road near Labaid Hospital, said Monirul Islam, a sub-inspector of Dhanmondi Police Station.

The private car hit him, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 3:30am, he said.

The car driver sped up after the incident, police said.

The body was sent to the hospital's morgue for autopsy.