Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Apr 12, 2024 11:31 AM
Last update on: Fri Apr 12, 2024 12:37 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

6 of a family suffer burns in fire at Bhasantek home

Star Digital Report
Fri Apr 12, 2024 11:31 AM Last update on: Fri Apr 12, 2024 12:37 PM
Representational image

Six members of a family, including two children, suffered severe burns in a fire in their house in the capital's Bhasantek area today.

The injured were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in a critical condition. They are Md Liton, 48, a furniture trader, his wife Surya Banu, 35, their three children Liza, 18, Lamiya, 7, and Sujon, 9, and Liton's mother-in-law Meharunnahar, 70.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of the house in Natun Bazar Calvert Road area around 4:00am today.

Quoting the injured, their neighbour Moyna Begum said that early in the morning, Liton lit a mosquito coil, which led to the fire. All other members of the family were asleep at that time.

Torikul Islam, a resident surgeon at the burn institute, said the injured were in a critical condition. Liton suffered 67 percent burns, Surya 82 percent, Liza 30 percent, Lamiya 55 percent, Sujon 43 percent, and Meharunnahar 47 percent.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আবহাওয়া

দেশের বিভিন্ন অংশে তাপপ্রবাহ, সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ৪০ ডিগ্রি

সারাদেশে দিনের তাপমাত্রা সামান্য বৃদ্ধি পেতে পারে এবং রাতের তাপমাত্রা প্রায় অপরিবর্তিত থাকতে পারে।

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

নিয়ন্ত্রণে হাজারীবাগ বস্তির আগুন

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification