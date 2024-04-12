6 of a family suffer burns in fire at Bhasantek home

Six members of a family, including two children, suffered severe burns in a fire in their house in the capital's Bhasantek area today.

The injured were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in a critical condition. They are Md Liton, 48, a furniture trader, his wife Surya Banu, 35, their three children Liza, 18, Lamiya, 7, and Sujon, 9, and Liton's mother-in-law Meharunnahar, 70.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of the house in Natun Bazar Calvert Road area around 4:00am today.

Quoting the injured, their neighbour Moyna Begum said that early in the morning, Liton lit a mosquito coil, which led to the fire. All other members of the family were asleep at that time.

Torikul Islam, a resident surgeon at the burn institute, said the injured were in a critical condition. Liton suffered 67 percent burns, Surya 82 percent, Liza 30 percent, Lamiya 55 percent, Sujon 43 percent, and Meharunnahar 47 percent.