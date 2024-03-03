5 factories fined for lack of fire safety measures

A mobile court in Gazipur today fined five factories Tk 59,000 for their lack of fire safety measures, violating fire licence conditions, and operating without a fire licence.

Gazipur District Administration's Executive Magistrate Shahrukh Khan conducted the mobile court, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

The factories that faced the fines are ARK Knitwear, Alif Enterprises, Apparel Sourcing, SM Sourcing (Godown), and MM Knitwear Ltd, said Abdullah Al Arifin, deputy assistant manager of Gazipur Fire Service, who was present during the drive.

He said ARK Knitting Limited was fined at Tk 11,000 while Alif Enterprises at Tk 11,000, SM Sourcing Limited at Tk 11,000, KR Chemical at Tk 6,000, and MM Knit Wire Limited at Tk 20,000 under the Acid Control Act.

The factories were fined as those were operating violating the conditions of the fire licence.

Besides, the authorities of the factories were asked to adopt fire licences and implement fire safety measures urgently.

Gazipur Fire Service Warehouse Inspectors Md Shafiqul Islam and Md Saheb Ali were present during the drive.