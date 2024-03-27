4 of a family burnt in fire at Dhamrai flat

The fire spread after the family lit the gas stove to cook their sehri meal, say police

Four members of a family suffered burn injuries in a fire suspected to have started due to a gas cylinder leak at a flat in Dhaka's Dhamrai upazila early today.

The fire spread after the family lit the gas stove to cook their sehri meal around 3:00am, said Humayun Kabir, a sub-inspector (SI) of Dhamrai Police Station, quoting locals.

Almost everything including the furniture was burnt.

The victims are Nurul Islam, 55, his wife Sufia Begum, 50, their daughter Nishrat Jahan Sathi, 21, an MBBS student, and their son Al Hadi Sohag, 18, an HSC candidate.

All the injured were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said the hospital's Resident Medical Officer Md Tariqul Islam.

Of the four injured, three are in critical condition, the physician told our Savar correspondent.

Nurul Islam was hospitalised with 48 percent burns while Sufia Begum had 80 percent burns, the SI said quoting hospital sources.

Sohag suffered 38 percent burns and Nisrat Jahan Sathi sustained 16 percent burns, the SI added.

Locals doused the fire before the firefighters reached and they also rescued the injured and sent them to hospital.

Sohail Rana, in-charge of Dhamrai Fire Service Station, said, "We went to the spot. Primarily, it is suspected that the accident happened due to the accumulated gas from the cylinder leak. The cylinder did not explode."