Sun Apr 28, 2024 02:24 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 02:27 PM

Accidents & Fires

3 youths killed as motorcycle rams into lorry in Sylhet

Three youths were killed when a motorcycle crashed into a parked lorry in Sylhet's Zakiganj upazila last night.

The deceased were identified as Delwar Hossain, 36, Redwan Hossain, 26, and Manjur Hossain, 24. They all hailed from Barothakuri village of the upazila.

Quoting witnesses, Jabed Masud, officer-in-charge of Zakiganj Police Station, said, that the three victims were returning home by a motorcycle amid rain when the accident occurred around 11:45pm.

"Two of them died on the spot while another died on the way to the hospital. The bodies have been sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy," the OC said.

Police will take necessary legal steps if the families lodge any complaint, the police official said.

