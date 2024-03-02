Rajuk, concerned ministries should step up efforts to prevent fire incidents: health minister

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen today urged all the authorities concerned, including Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and the public works ministry, to stay alert, strengthen monitoring and conduct regular drives to reduce fire incidents.

The minister made the comments at Radisson Blu Hotel when journalists asked him over the fire incident at a seven-storey building at bailey Road that claimed lives of 46 people.

"Nothing could be more tragic than this incident. The raids against mismanagement must continue," he added.

The Minister expressed profound concern over the tragedy and the necessity for rigorous safety measures, reports UNB.

"Rajuk and the Public Works Ministry must adopt a proactive stance to ensure such a tragedy is never repeated," Dr. Sen remarked after his participation in the 23rd International Scientific Seminar held in Dhaka.

He emphasized the critical need for these authorities to conduct thorough inspections to identify buildings at risk of fire. By doing so, Dr. Sen believes, the frequency of fire incidents can be significantly reduced in the future.

In addition to fire safety, Dr. Sen addressed the state of healthcare facilities in Bangladesh, advocating for the coexistence of private and government hospitals to meet the public's healthcare needs. However, he insisted that all healthcare institutions must adhere to established regulations and standards.

"The regulation of hospitals is non-negotiable. Our drive against irregularities and non-compliance in healthcare facilities will persist to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens," he affirmed.

Informing the latest update about the fire at the Bailey Road incident, he said, "We released six patients among 11 who were undergoing treatment at hospitals as per the decision of medical board members".

Earlier, according to Prothom Alo, the minister, while visiting the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said the condition of five patients of the 11 injured were critical.

He also informed that a 7-member medical board has been formed for the treatment of the injured headed by himself.