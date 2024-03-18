Anti-piracy ops: Pentagon chief praises Indian navy’s role

Pirates detained by the Indian navy during a rescue operation for the hijacked ship MV Ruen sit on the deck in this handout image released on March 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin today appreciated Indian navy's important role in conducting anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean region.

The message was conveyed by Austin during a telephonic conversation with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to a statement by the defence ministry.

The conversation between the two defence ministers came a couple of days after the Indian Navy took control of a bulk cargo ship M V Reun from Somali pirates after a 40-hour operation.

As per the details of the operation released by the ministry, the Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata, deployed for anti-piracy missions in the Arabian Sea, intercepted MV Ruen which was hijacked in December last year.

Based on the analysis of the surveillance information, the Indian Navy was able to track the movement of MV Ruen and directed INS Kolkata to intercept the ship approximately 260 nautical miles east of Somalia.

INS Kolkata intercepted Ruen in the morning of March 15 and confirmed the presence of armed pirates through a ship-launched drone. The pirates shot down the drone and fired at the Indian Naval warship. In a calibrated response as per international laws, INS Kolkata disabled Ruen's steering system and navigational aids, forcing the pirate ship to stop.

The Indian warship undertook precisely-measured actions while maintaining position close to the pirate vessel and also engaged in negotiations, which resulted in the pirates surrendering and releasing MV Ruen and its original crew present onboard.

The efforts of the Indian Navy were bolstered by the deployment of INS Subhadra in the area and also by air-dropping of the marine commandos by C-17 aircraft in the same afternoon.

All 35 Somali pirates surrendered and all 17 original crew members of MV Ruen were also safely evacuated from the pirate vessel without any injury. The vessel has also been searched for illegal arms, ammunition and contraband.

MV Ruen is carrying approximately 37,800 tonnes of cargo worth around USD one million which will be taken to India.