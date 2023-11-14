China
Reuters, Beijing
Tue Nov 14, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 12:00 AM

China

China, Pakistan navies hold drills

Reuters, Beijing
Tue Nov 14, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 12:00 AM

The Chinese and Pakistani navies are holding weeklong drills in the Arabian Sea days after the Russian Pacific Fleet and Myanmar practised repelling attacks in their first maritime exercise, while India and the United States pledged security cooperation. At a naval base in Karachi on Saturday, the Chinese and Pakistani navies kicked off the exercise in the waters and airspace of the northern Arabian Sea in drills that include anti-submarine operations. The exercise will end on November 17.  During the exercise, China and Pakistan will conduct joint maritime patrols for the first time, the People's Liberation Army Daily reported yesterday.

