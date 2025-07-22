We’ve accepted all demands, Asif Nazrul tells protesting Milestone students

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul today assured students of Milestone School and College that the government had accepted all their demands following yesterday's aircraft crash in Uttara.

Around 1:55pm, under police protection, Asif Nazrul spoke through a handheld microphone in front of building 5. Education Adviser Prof C R Abrar and Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were also present.

"We fully agree with your demands. The demands you have made are very reasonable. On behalf of the government, I assure you that each of your demands will be fulfilled. We have come here as guardians to show our sympathy. We will accept your demands," Asif Nazrul said.

He added, "The true status of those who tragically lost their lives will definitely be disclosed. The actual number of those martyred or injured will be revealed. We have accepted all the demands.

"All details, hour by hour, will be presented in the conference room (of the school). On behalf of the government, we apologise for the misconduct by the forces who behaved inappropriately with you. We will take appropriate action regarding this. Let us all stand beside those who have been injured or killed."

After his remarks, students began chanting "Fraud! Fraud!" slogans. The situation became chaotic as shoving and scuffles broke out, forcing the advisers to retreat into Building 5.

Teachers and student representatives urged the students to calm down.

A large police presence was deployed outside the building.

Earlier, around 10:30am, the two advisers visited the collapsed Haidar Ali Building. On their way to Building 5 after the inspection, students attempted to block Asif Nazrul's path.