25 children among 27 killed in Milestone jet crash

The death toll from Monday's training aircraft crash in Dhaka's Milestone School and College has risen to 27, with 25 of the victims confirmed to be children.

At least 78 people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and five of them are in critical condition, Professor Md Sayedur Rahman, the chief adviser's special assistant for health and family welfare, said at a press briefing at National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning.

"Among the deceased, 25 are children — many under the age of 12 — with extensive burn injuries. The other two victims include the aircraft's pilot and a female schoolteacher," Sayedur Rahman said.

Twenty bodies have so far been handed over to their respective families, he said.

"We are continuing all possible efforts to provide medical care. However, the condition of some patients remains extremely critical," he said.

The hospital authorities confirmed that due to yesterday's overwhelming crowd of relatives and onlookers, army has been deployed at National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to tighten security and regulate entry from today.