Air Force Jet Crash
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 24, 2025 02:51 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 03:34 PM

Most Viewed

Milestone jet crash: seventh grader Mahtab dies at burn institute

Star file photo

Another student injured in the Milestone School and College jet crash has died while undergoing treatment at National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

So far, twelve victims died at burn institute while the total death toll from Monday's plane crash stood at 33 with mostly schoolchildren.

The victim, 13-year-old Mahtab Uddin Bhuiyan, succumbed to his injuries around 1:50pm at the institute's Intensive Care Unit, said hospital director Dr Nasir Uddin.

Mahtab had suffered 85 percent burns, he said.

His uncle, Anjum Sifat, said the family from Debidwar upazila of Cumilla is currently resides at Sector 13 in Uttara. Mahtab was the youngest of two siblings.

