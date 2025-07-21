Uttara Milestone College plane crash: At least 19 dead, celebrities rally to support victims and families

In a tragic turn of events, a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 aircraft crashed into a building of Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara area around 1:30pm today. The incident has resulted in at least 19 confirmed deaths and left over 164 people injured, according to early reports.

Rescue operations were swiftly launched by the Bangladesh Army and the Fire Service and Civil Defence, who are currently on site working to recover survivors and provide emergency aid.

The devastating crash has shocked the nation, prompting an outpouring of grief and solidarity. Celebrities and public figures have taken to social media to express their heartbreak, while many have also stepped up to help—coordinating hospital support, managing emergency blood donations, and assisting in identifying the victims.

As investigations begin to determine the cause of the crash, the country watches closely, united in mourning and support for those affected by the tragedy.

Actress Shobnom Bubly posted on her social media, stating, "May the Almighty be our aid. Please protect these innocent children and grant patience to all the parents. Those willing to donate blood are requested to go to these hospitals. Please, do not crowd the area unnecessarily," she suggested.

Actress Apu Biswas took to her Facebook with a heartbreak. Her post read, "Just as school was letting out today, a plane crashed into a building on the Milestone College campus in Diabari, Uttara. The building housed classrooms for young children. The horrific accident occurred at the moment of dismissal, leaving many innocent children and teachers severely burned and injured. These are our children. It is now our collective responsibility to stand by them. There may be an urgent need for blood—your single donation could save a life. Please do not crowd the accident site, and cooperate with the ongoing rescue efforts."

Singer Elita Karim is actively coordinating efforts to connect victims with blood donors and rescuers. Her post mentioned, "It would be really helpful and much faster if those in need of blood or ambulances could be directly connected with donors and ambulance providers." Her post includes the contact numbers and information.

Public figures like Khairul Basar, Ashfaque Nipun, and many others have joined in, doing their best to help connect those in need with people who can offer support.

Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba has requested that everyone refrain from uploading or sharing any photos or videos of the injured children.

Shakib Khan expressed his deepest condolences to all those affected by the tragic incident. "May the Almighty grant swift recovery to the injured and give strength to the families to endure this difficult time," his post read.

Tasnia Farin, Mehazabien Chowdhury also wrote on their social handle.

Filmmaker Sunny Sanwar urged people on the social media not to share any photos of the injured or traumatised children on social media. "We are already in deep shock after hearing about a plane crashing into a school. Don't add to this trauma. And what's the point of making misleading AI-generated images of the crash? Is this a joke to you? Stop this nonsense."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Chayanika Chowdhury also humbly requested everyone to act sensibly at this moment of crisis. "A humble request to everyone, please, do not ask any questions to the parents at this time, and do not post any disturbing or distressing images of the children. This is not the time. Please, we urge you."