Loved ones of victims wait anxiously outside burn institute after Milestone tragedy

"Please, help me find my wife."

That was the quiet, heart-wrenching plea of Aminul Islam Jony, standing outside the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning -- still searching for his wife.

After a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashed into Milestone School and College in Uttara, the death toll has risen to 27, including 25 children so far. Most of the victims were students caught inside classrooms as classes were ending.

"It feels like a night that has lasted a thousand years," said another grieving relative.

Though morning light had returned to the city, families gathered outside the hospital remained trapped in darkness, weighed down by fear, shock and unanswered questions.

Jony's wife, Lamia Akter Sonia, had gone to the school to pick up their daughter Zaira, a third-grade student.

"I found my daughter with the help of a stranger, she was crying at the site," Jony said.

"But I haven't found my wife."

He had already searched multiple hospitals across Uttara and even the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), with no success.

"No one has seen her," he said. "All we found was a burnt copy of her NID card circulating on social media. Today I've come to the burn unit to look again."

The crash site, located in the Milestone campus, turned into a scene of horror. Moments after the impact, fire engulfed several classrooms on the ground floor of the two-storey building. Children were trapped inside.

The building housed classrooms for third and fourth grade students on the ground floor, and the room struck by the plane was used for class three. TV footage from the scene and social media videos showed fire and a thick plume of smoke billowing from the site, visible from a great distance.

Witnesses reported hearing a deafening explosion, followed by fire and debris falling across the street. Part of the school building was damaged, and several children were injured instantly.

At the burn institute, the situation remains tense. Families are seen holding up photographs, schoolbags, and fragments of clothing -- anything that might help identify their loved ones.