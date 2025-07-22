Funeral parade held for Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam

A funeral parade was held this afternoon for Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, who was piloting the F-7 aircraft that crashed into a building of Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara yesterday.

The parade and a namaz-e-janaza took place at the Kurmitola Parade Ground.

Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, and a representative on behalf of the Navy chief paid their respects by placing floral wreaths on the coffin draped with the national flag.

Following the crash, Flight Lt Towkir Islam Sagar of the 35 Squadron, 76 BAFA course, was rescued and rushed to the Combined Military Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Towkir reportedly completed his first 100 hours of flight training on PT-6 aircraft during his cadet years. He later served with the 15th Squadron, logging approximately 60 hours of flight time, before joining the 35th Squadron.

He will be taken to his village home in Rajshahi for burial.