Air Force Jet Crash
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 22, 2025 01:27 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 02:13 PM

Most Viewed

Air Force Jet Crash
Air Force Jet Crash

Funeral parade held for Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam

Tue Jul 22, 2025 01:27 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 02:13 PM
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 22, 2025 01:27 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 02:13 PM
Screengrab

A funeral parade was held this afternoon for Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, who was piloting the F-7 aircraft that crashed into a building of Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara yesterday.

The parade and a namaz-e-janaza took place at the Kurmitola Parade Ground.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Screengrab

Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, and a representative on behalf of the Navy chief paid their respects by placing floral wreaths on the coffin draped with the national flag.

Following the crash, Flight Lt Towkir Islam Sagar of the 35 Squadron, 76 BAFA course, was rescued and rushed to the Combined Military Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Towkir reportedly completed his first 100 hours of flight training on PT-6 aircraft during his cadet years. He later served with the 15th Squadron, logging approximately 60 hours of flight time, before joining the 35th Squadron.

He will be taken to his village home in Rajshahi for burial.

Related topic:
Fighter Jet Crashes in Milestone College UttaraAir Force F7 jet crashes in UttaraFlight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Air Force jet crashes into Milestone College

21h ago

Silence, sorrow replace school bells at Milestone after air force jet crash

11h ago

Experts question training flights above mega city

1d ago

Grief gives way to rage at Uttara school

56m ago
|রাজনীতি

সরকার দায়িত্বশীল আচরণ করলে এই ধরনের পরিস্থিতি তৈরি হতো না: নাহিদ ইসলাম

‘সরকার যদি দায়িত্বশীল আচরণ করতো, তাহলে আসলে এই পরিস্থিতিটা হতো না,’ বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন জাতীয় নাগরিক পার্টির (এনসিপি) আহ্বায়ক নাহিদ ইসলাম।

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

জনবহুল ঢাকার আকাশে সামরিক বিমানের প্রশিক্ষণ কতটা যৌক্তিক?

৪৯ মিনিট আগে