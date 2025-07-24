Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

State to honour two teachers killed in Milestone jet crash

The interim government has decided to confer state honours on the two teachers killed in the recent aircraft crash at of Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara.

The decision was made at a regular meeting of the advisory council held this morning at the Chief Adviser's Office.

Details regarding the nature and timing of the honours will be finalised and announced soon, according to the council.

At least 32 persons, including two teachers – Maherin Chowdhury and Masuka Begum – were killed as an air force jet crash at Milestone School and College on Monday. The nation reeled from shock and grief following the country's deadliest aviation tragedy in years.

At the start of the advisory council meeting, the council adopted a condolence motion mourning the victims of the tragic crash.

A minute of silence was observed in memory of the deceased, followed by prayers seeking eternal peace for the departed souls.

The council also decided that the government will take all necessary assistance to the families of the deceased and those injured in the incident. The education ministry has been directed to coordinate with the school authorities to decide the next course of action in this regard.

Special prayers will be held across all places of worship on Friday, seeking forgiveness for the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured. The religious affairs ministry will coordinate the observance.

