Mama Hotel: A staple for DU students

It all started at the hands of one Kasim Uddin, who used to sell "khichuri" on a van at the gate of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall in the '90s.

The students called him "mama" out of fondness. So, once the restaurant started, it naturally took the name "Mama Hotel". The version of Mama Hotel that everyone knows today actually came together in 2002.

Mama is no longer with us, but the hotel remains. Now, it is run by his wife and three sons, who are dedicated to this business and its legacy.

"It started with the magic of my father's hands. Now we are thriving under our mother's leadership," said Hridoy Hossain Rana, the youngest of the three sons.

THE MENU

It's a proper "bhaater hotel", meaning they are focused on rice and traditional dishes. This is why they open as late as noon and run until midnight.

The menu is pretty straightforward. Just plain rice with a lot of dishes that include, but are not limited to, chicken jhal fry, beef and mutton brain, a variety of fish curries, daal, different types of vegetables and bhaji, bhorta, and of course, Mama Hotel's signature onion salad, which is complimentary and has been a specialty of the eatery since its inception.

THE REGULAR CUSTOMERS

Students of Dhaka University are the most frequent customers here, along with students from Dhaka College or other nearby educational institutes. Mama Hotel is very popular amongst the people who stay or spend time around the Nilkhet area.

Anytime you step into Mama Hotel, you can probably find at least one Dhaka University student eating there. The other customers include people from local businesses or former students who return out of nostalgia.

"Sometimes corporate employees come back here. They come in groups. To get that old feeling," confirms Hridoy.

WHY IS IT SO POPULAR?

Md Shamim is a former student of Dhaka University, who works at a private bank now. He remembers his university days quite clearly.

"The price wasn't too high compared to the hall canteen. That was an important factor. On top of that, the menu had a variety of options which was an escape from the monotonous canteen menu," he recalled, stating that mutton brain was his favourite at Mama Hotel.

"Other restaurants are always cheapskates about the salad. At Mama Hotel, you can ask for as much salad as you want and they don't mind," he added.

Saikat Barua, who works at BUET, had similar feelings to share.

"I quite like the prawn items and daal bharta. And the onion salad that they offer for free," he said, pointing out that the low price and the friendly behaviour of the staff was one of the main reasons he loved dining there.

"If I go there now, it's more out of emotion rather than food," Saikat admitted.

During lunch and dinner hours, it's difficult to find a seat at Mama Hotel. But that doesn't annoy the regular customers. They are well aware of the popularity of this place and they don't mind waiting a few minutes. The bond this place has with its customers is truly interesting, wholesome and perhaps worth checking out.