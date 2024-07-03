Campus
Wed Jul 3, 2024 01:54 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 3, 2024 01:57 PM

US News and World Report rankings: DU highest ranked univ in Bangladesh

Dhaka university

Dhaka University (DU) was the highest-ranked university in Bangladesh, according to the 2024-2025 Best Global Universities Rankings by US News and World Report.

DU stands at 560th globally and is ranked 146th among the best universities in Asia with a score of 52.3.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Additionally, Rajshahi University follows, ranking 1,076th globally (342nd in Asia) with a score of 41.3. The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) is positioned at 1,396th globally (488th in Asia) with a score of 35.7. Jahangirnagar University is ranked 1,414th globally (500th in Asia) with a score of 35.5 and Bangladesh Agricultural University stands at 1,775th globally (689th in Asia) with a score of 29.

The US News and World Report stated that universities were numerically ranked based on their positions in the overall Best Global Universities rankings.

Last year, DU was placed in the 691-700 bracket.

Each institution was evaluated based on its research performance and ratings by members of the academic community worldwide and in the region.

DU recently ranked 554th globally according to the QS World University Rankings.

