Dhaka University must reclaim its unutilised land

Resolving accommodation issues, implementing masterplan urgent

At a time when Dhaka University students are facing a severe accommodation crisis—with many forced to share beds and reading tables or live in unhygienic conditions in the overcrowded dormitories—it is disconcerting to see many acres of university land remaining unutilised or lost. Despite calls to take action in this regard, there has been little effort to reclaim or repurpose these areas for student housing or educational facilities. Reportedly, the DU began its journey with 650 acres of land. Of them, only 274 acres have been effectively utilised. Alarmingly, over 12 acres have been lost due to the negligence of the university's estate office, while some 51.99 acres allotted by the government remain unused due to a lack of funding. This is quite unfortunate.

Evidently, the land issues have been exacerbated by the fact that the university has yet to implement the masterplan drawn up in 2021, which could bring much-needed infrastructural improvements to the campus. This masterplan envisions 17 new academic buildings, 24 residential halls for students, 34 residential buildings for faculty and staff, and a modern library. It also involves renovating existing structures, constructing a multi-storey facility at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC), installing solar power, creating dedicated walking and cycling lanes, and building an underground road from Shahbagh to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Chankharpul. The question is: how can the DU implement this ambitious plan if it cannot even recover its land?

It is understandable that reclaiming lost land during the previous regime may have been fraught with political challenges. However, with a non-political, interim government now in charge, these hurdles should be less formidable for the new DU administration. They must capitalise on this window to resolve these longstanding issues, and devise a strategic plan to reclaim lost land and ensure its use benefits both students and the broader university community. Addressing the students' accommodation crisis must be a top priority, given the appalling living conditions many face. Most critically, the university should begin implementing the masterplan without further delay.

By reclaiming and properly utilising all of its land, the DU can not only alleviate its housing and educational issues but also create a more supportive environment for students going forward. The future of Dhaka University depends on it.