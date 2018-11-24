 UAE mulling clemency request for jailed Brit | The Daily Star
12:00 AM, November 24, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:06 AM, November 24, 2018

UAE mulling clemency request for jailed Brit

The United Arab Emirates is reviewing a request for clemency from the family of a British researcher sentenced to life in prison on espionage charges this week, the country's ambassador to London said yesterday. A UAE court on Wednesday sentenced 31-year-old Matthew Hedges, who was studying for a doctorate on the UAE's foreign and security policies at Durham University in northern England.

