TAAGA | TAAGA MAN Sehri Under the Stars 2024

"Sehri Under the Stars" is back at Terracotta Tales for its third year! It's a special event during Ramadan where people can enjoy delicious foods and immerse themselves in culture. Hosted by TAAGA | TAAGA MAN, this event celebrates togetherness with family and friends.

Located just next to the Aarong outlet in Tejgaon, Terracotta Tales is one of Dhaka's most popular dining spots for a memorable meal with loved ones.

At this event, you can try Terracotta Tales Sehri menu. They have combined traditional favorites with new and exciting dishes. From charcoal station to refreshing drinks, there is something for everyone.

While you dine, you can also enjoy entertainment like caricature drawing and experience crafts like block printing, pottery, and jewellery making.

Pamper yourself with a complimentary hand massage using the body scrubs including the popular sea salt scrub from Aarong Earth. You can also browse and purchase your preferred Aarong Earth products at the brand's dedicated stall.

"Sehri Under the Stars" will take place every Thursday and Friday night, starting from 14 and 15 March, then continuing on 21, 22, 28, 29 March and finally, on 4 and 5 April, 2024. The event will start at 10 PM and continue until Sehri time.