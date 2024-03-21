Fashion brand “Trendz” brings in diversified collection for Eid

TRENDZ, one of the popular fashion brands in Bangladesh has brought out their newest collection for the youth of the country this Eid. The combination of season, climate and latest fashion can be felt in their Eid collection this year. Designed and produced by the state-of-the-art machinery, the dresses are exclusive for both male and female.

Panjabi, formal and casual shirts, t-shirts, polo shirts, denim trousers etc. for fashion conscious men and fusion tops, fatua, shirts, t-shirts, formal and denim trousers for women are available in all showrooms of TRENDZ.

For men, formal shirts and trousers were designed for official and party outings; and the casual outfits were also designed with the current fashion trends in mind. Besides, t-shirts and trousers have attractive shades and wash that are new for the younger buyers, according to TRENDZ.

Colour has been given the most priority in designing the dresses for women. White, red, maroon, black, pink etc. were chosen keeping the climate in mind. Karchupi, machine embroidery, etc. added exclusivity in the dresses of TRENDZ this Eid.

Panjabis with innovative and contemporary fashion trends, threaded by cotton and handloom silk are sure to attract the young men and women of the country. Moreover, prices have been kept reasonable for everyone.