Fall Collection 2023 of HERSTORY by Aarong: Elegance redefined

Aarong has dominated the fashion industry of Bangladesh for years now. Continuing that line of legacy, HERSTORY by Aarong comes as a powerful expression of womanhood, celebrating and empowering women of all generations while seamlessly blending the traditional aspects of our country in their designs.

HERSTORY by Aarong combines contemporary fashion with traditional craftsmanship and infuses every thread with the fine regional tradition to create casual wear that are just as sophisticated as they are stylish. It is a bow to women, encouraging them to embrace their inherent grace, beauty, and individuality. The goal of HERSTORY by Aarong is to create statement pieces that glorify the confidence of empowered women.

Each piece of apparel from HERSTORY by Aarong tells a story and is braided with artistic and ancestral strands. It is a tale that stirs the heart, a representation of Bangladesh's rich cultural legacy and a mark of timelessness.

The Fall Collection 2023 is yet another line of beauty to behold. Featuring exquisite craftsmanship and exceptional stitching that promises to help fashion fans bring in something completely different from others this season. The collection centres around stunning pieces of shirts, tunics, gowns, kaftans, saris and more, with Aarong's touch of grace and modernism.

Featuring a line of exclusive outfits, each piece is an intricate piece of art with various elements of Bangladeshi culture like the nature, the nostalgic village fairs, the cherished Bengali alphabets and much more, poetically woven into them.

The sequins showcase the dedication and precision that has gone into creating each of the pieces of this collection, capturing the light and creating single statement pieces dazzling that are both sophisticated and enchanting.

For Bengalis, Nakshi Kantha is a traditional art form, the roots of which go beyond just patterns and motifs. With the finest craftsmanship going into making these pieces, they have become a legacy often passed on through generations. One of the most captivating elements of Fall Collection 2023 is the hand-crafted Nakshi Kantha work on tussar silk sari.

When you wear an outfit adorned with Nakshi Kantha stitch, you are wearing a piece that carries the traditions and stories of generations.

Exploring the line of the collection is like a journey through luxury, culture, and elegance as HERSTORY by Aarong continues to redefine the boundaries of fashion.

In the fast-paced world of fashion, where each new trend is ready to crush the previous one, HERSTORY by Aarong stands as a beacon of tradition, grace, and style that brings generations together. It is a celebration of culture, a story of heritage, and a homage to local craftsmanship.

With Fall Collection 2023, HERSTORY by Aarong continues to tell its story and allows you to join in on a remarkable journey through the world of Bengali fashion, where history and elegance coexist and each ensemble is a work of art.