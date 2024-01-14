New civil aviation minister eyes improving passenger services

Newly appointed minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Muhammad Faruk Khan today said further improvement of the quality of passenger services of Biman Bangladesh flights will be one of his main tasks.

He also emphasised on improved baggage handling and launch of new routes of Biman to profitable destinations.

While talking to journalists at the Secretariat, he said that the civil aviation ministry will be moving forward in light of the election manifesto of the ruling Awami League.

Faruk Khan said this while talking to journalists after taking charge as the minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism at the Secretariat.

He also said the election manifesto of AL has mentioned our commitment to the people. "My first task will be to fulfill commitment that through the work of this ministry."

The minister said that under the leadership of the prime minister, many development works are going on in the aviation sector of Bangladesh.

"My job will be to carry out these development works properly in the light of my previous experience," he said.

Faruk Khan said Bangladesh is a country of immense tourism potential. "We will work towards creating new eco-friendly and international quality tourist centers in the country to utilise this immense potential of tourism," he said.

Measures will be taken to increase foreign investment in the tourism industry, said the minister.

Also, a lot of work is being done in the private sector for the development of tourism in Bangladesh. Necessary measures will be taken to promote tourism in consultation with them, the minister added.