Can you fall in love more than once? Asking for a friend

For every person, falling in love might be quite distinct. And the feeling of first love? Some say it is exhilarating. However, love is like a rollercoaster ride, full of unexpected turns, highs, and lows, that may not always be what you hope for. So, will you only ever experience one passionate love? Or can you fall again? And, maybe again?

Some people think that you can only experience "true love" once. When you fall in love for the first time, your mind and emotions will tell you that you need the other person more than anything else. Because of such passionate feelings, it is said that first love is the most powerful emotion ever. Many people even claim that if a person is capable of falling in love repeatedly, then what makes it so remarkable?

Photo: Collected

"I think falling in love is an eternal, celestial feeling, a longing for one person only," explained classical literature lover Raina Shahrin. "For me, real love comes with respect, loyalty, and promises to hold onto each other forever. If one falls in love for the second time, it might mean that the first person never existed in their heart truly," she went on to clarify further.

The idea of "first" and "only love" exists in plenty of the media we consume. Until her last breath, Rose had never loved anybody like she loved Jack. Rahul told Anjali, "We are born once, we die once, and we fall in love... once." With all these ideas swirling on, falling in love becomes an elusive concept. Something that once experienced, may not reoccur in your life.

A romantic at heart, Nuhash Ahmed Sharif said, "If you're looking for that TV love, someone who you can connect with on a spiritual level, who makes time go slower, whose every word you hang on to, without whom your life seems empty, well, then I believe there's just one person who's just right for you, and that's your soulmate."

There is an opposite thinking that suggests something else. Love, in some peoples' views, is inherently subjective and incomparable. So, according to them, you could experience falling in love even after heartbreaks. Therefore, you might find love at different stages of your life.

"We can fall in love at different times of life," voiced Mustakim Islam, known by his friends for being warm and kind. "When I fell in love for the first time, communication was what attracted me. I built up that relationship for a long time and, proposed to her after knowing her for a year. After it ended, I was more mature and careful. But, feelings and emotions like love did emerge again for a new person."

In fact, a lot of individuals believe that we may experience love at a few times in our lives. In the beginning, we could have the first love, which can start as early as high school, and lasts typically over our youth as young love. The second love could be the tough love. Here, we might learn lessons about ourselves and experience the anguish of betrayal, deception, and loss.

Then, there could be the love no one sees coming; it is the kind that catches you off guard and eliminates whatever preconceived notions you may have had about love. A lot of people think this kind of love could be the easy love since it will not be complex at all.

Stemming from this theory, 28-year-old Sana Rehman shared her story. "I had my first love at 15. At that time, I thought this was it and I would marry him someday. Unfortunately, things did not work out, and I now realise we were young and saw each other through rose-tinted glasses. Fast forward to university, I had a boyfriend, but it was ultimately after him that I met my husband, which led to my happily ever after. If you told 15-year-old me that, she would NOT believe it!"

MODELS: RAFIDAH RAHMAN & ZARIF MASUD. PHOTO: DARSHAN CHAKMA

But, are these conflicting schools of thought all there is to this question? Is it solely something that asks for a yes or no answer? As someone who loves sharing her opinion of love, marriage, and such topics, Protyasha Chowdhury stated, "I fell in love with my boyfriend in 7th grade and never looked around afterward. It's been only him for the past 9 years. But I did fall for him again and again over the years."

The truth is, love is a soul-tying emotion that could bring miracles in your life you were never prepared for. So, for some people, it happens once only, while for others, it can happen multiple times. Ultimately, knowing in your heart that the person you are with is who you see your future with is what will solidify the "true love."

When you discover love, you conquer obstacles that drag you down and sap your strength. Knowing how to love, making relationships work, and being honest with your partner are all crucial. Beyond that, however, there is no universally applicable definition of real love. You are going to find it if it is intended for you. Perhaps, you will find it in your first love. Or maybe the next. Who knows what is in our fates?