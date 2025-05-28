Education
Skip classes, lose your visa: US warns international students

Photo: Collected / U.S. Embassy Dhaka / Facebook

Amid ongoing concerns over mass deportations, the US has issued a renewed warning to Bangladeshi and other international students on student visas. According to a recent announcement from the US Embassy in Dhaka, students who skip classes or withdraw from their academic programmes without informing their respective institutions could face the risk of losing their visa status.

Appointments for US student visa halted

"If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future U.S. visas. Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues," reads the official statement posted on the embassy's Facebook page.

This warning from the US government follows a series of major deportation actions earlier this year that specifically targeted students and other immigrants residing in the country.

Yesterday, the Trump administration also ordered its missions abroad to stop scheduling new appointments for student and exchange visitor visa applicants as the State Department prepares to expand social media vetting of foreign students.

