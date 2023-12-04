Strength in solidarity: 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence

In every corner of the globe, gender-based violence silently and insidiously persists. It takes myriad forms, from the visible scars of physical abuse to the silent echoes of emotional and psychological trauma. The 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence shines a spotlight on this darkness, shattering the silence that often surrounds these issues.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that spans from 25 November, the United Nations Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to 10 December, Human Rights Day. This campaign aims to mobilise individuals and organisations globally to raise awareness and take action against all forms of violence and discrimination faced by women and girls.

Speaking about the campaign, Ava Muskan Tithi, states, "Within the scope of this initiative lies a commitment to providing accessible resources, support services, and safe spaces for survivors of gender-based violence and women belonging to a diverse group."

Expressing solidarity, Irene Sommer remarks, "The strength of this campaign lies in its ability to foster inclusive community participation, inviting diverse stakeholders to unite in a collective effort to address gender-based violence."

Stressing the vulnerability of the marginalised community of our country, Sultana Razia, says, "Protecting our ethnic girls is crucial, as extreme poverty among Garo and Hajong communities often forces them into child marriages, subjecting them to severe mental and physical abuse."

From workshops, podcasts, and seminars to social media campaigns, the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence transform awareness into tangible steps forward. It encourages everyone, regardless of gender, to be active participants in dismantling the structures that perpetuate violence.

Answering this powerful call for change, Star Lifestyle and Women and Children Vision Foundation proudly unveils Nirabotar Paapchokro 3.0 (Break the Silence, Eliminate Violence) as a pivotal initiative during the international 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

As part of the campaign initiative, a photoshoot was launched showcasing women from diverse backgrounds and professions. The objective of the photoshoot was to celebrate and highlight the diversity of women from various walks of life, promoting inclusivity, and empowering narratives. Through visual storytelling, the campaign aims to raise awareness about the multifaceted roles and strengths of women while fostering a sense of unity and solidarity.

The photoshoot featured eight women who discovered strength through solidarity. Tanziral Dilshad Ditan, Agency Lead and Board of Directors of Backpage PR and General Secretary, Children and Women Vision Foundation; Irene Sommer, an art historian and Executive Director of Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Sultana Razia, Founder of Lightshore Foundation were featured. Additionally, Iifa Jhumur, Executive of Starcom Bangladesh; Ava Muskan Tithi, Trans Businesswoman and Social Activist; Zara Azad, a student of Politics and Engineering in the UK; and Emilie Mendham, founder of Yoke Studios from the UK also participated.

Special partners: Backpage PR, KrayonMag, Amader Somoyer Pratiddhani Foundation, It's Humanity Foundation (IHF), EMK Center, and Lightshore Foundation.

Photo courtesy: Sabrina Munni, Photojournalist

Visualiser: Tahsin Reza

Campaign strategist: Chowdhury Naim and Ahmed Mujib