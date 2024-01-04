Laughing through life's challenges: Sami Doha's journey from telecom to comedy

Once a globe-trotting telecom expert, Sami Doha found his calling in comedy during one of the darkest phases of his life in late 2019.

It is not easy to make people laugh. In a stand-up comedy show — where the stage is a battleground and laughter is the grand prize — Sami Doha does a pretty good job bringing smiles to the faces of the audience. However, his story is not your typical tale of a comedian's rise to fame. Contrastingly, it is a narrative filled with unexpected turns, personal challenges, and a humorous embrace of life's quirks.

Once a globe-trotting telecom expert, Sami Doha found his calling in comedy during one of the darkest phases of his life in late 2019.

"Honestly, that was never the plan, and I used to enjoy comedy shows but just as an audience. But in 2019, I decided to hit the open mic at Naveed's Comedy Club, and somehow, the audience loved me! I found a new passion that day," Sami reflects on his journey.

His love for stand-up comedy, kindled by watching YouTube videos and being a regular audience member at Naveed Mahbub's comedy club, eventually led him to the stage, where he discovered his passion for performance.

"I do comedy because I can't afford therapy," he jokes, highlighting the therapeutic power of laughter in his life.

Sami approaches comedy with a sense of boldness. What truly sets him apart is his authenticity and willingness to embrace his uniqueness. Sami describes himself as quirky and different — striving to bring the real him to the stage. His struggle with alopecia, which he openly talks about, is part of this authenticity.

"I used to look different before I was diagnosed with alopecia, and I lost hair in most parts. Feeling shy, I started to wear caps while performing on stage," recalls Sami. But turning baldness into his greatest strength, together with the advice from a friend, Sami got rid of his cap.

"Humour needs connection, and the cap was just sitting like a veil. So, I threw my cap away and started my journey as the bald comedian and actor," says Sami, with a big smile on his face. He is not afraid to touch upon sensitive topics — using humour as a tool to shed light on various aspects of society.

Sami's foray into acting was just as serendipitous. After three years in comedy, he felt his stage persona needed rejuvenation. Consequently, a workshop with the Batighar theatre group encouraged him to explore acting seriously. This led to his involvement in plays like Monkey Trial and Urnajal — marking a new chapter in his artistic journey.

Sami's comedic journey is marked by memorable moments, such as his first show in Dhanmondi in early 2021, and his participation in theatre plays. Nevertheless, he also made a significant leap into the digital space with a role in the web series Odrissho, directed by Shafayet Mansoor Rana, on Hoichoi.

His story is not just about making people laugh; it's about finding one's voice, embracing individuality, and the healing power of comedy. Always looking to innovate, Sami experiments with various styles in his comedy. We are also waiting to see what new jokes and unconventional performances Sami Doha can offer us!

Photo: Courtesy