Courage isn’t always loud: The silent strength of daily battles

As humans, we all have differing degrees of courage, shaped by our personal experiences. Courage thrives in the quiet corners of everyday life, in our perseverance and in the moments of truth and acceptance we face within ourselves.

Take, for example, Eliza Chowdhury – a steadfast yoga instructor – who embodies a form of courage rooted in truth and self-reliance.

"To me, courage is truth and honesty. Standing with the truth allows me to look someone in the eye confidently without having to lower my gaze," she says. Chowdhury's journey is marked by her role as the sole working daughter in her family, managing her expenses from education onwards.

"Courage to me is also my fight for myself – it's dreaming of moving forward and navigating through various obstacles to fulfil that dream," Chowdhury says.

For some, courage is found in the silent perseverance of daily life. Consider a single parent balancing multiple jobs to provide for their children or a young student battling a learning disability, yet remains steadfast in their educational pursuits.

These are not the dramatic portrayals of bravery we see in movies, but they are no less significant. This quiet courage does not clamour for attention, yet it is the backbone of countless lives, a silent resolve that stitches the fabric of everyday existence.

For Fatama Rahman Rakhi, a Human Resources professional, courage manifests in resilience and commitment.

"Courage is about working towards bettering myself and staying unaffected by negative comments from others," she states. Amidst social upheavals, her dedication to her role exemplifies bravery.

"Continuing to go to my office regularly and fulfilling my responsibilities during a protest is my act of courage. Those of us who persevere in our duties, despite the challenges, are all courageous."

Artists, writers, and performers also symbolise a form of courage. It takes boldness to create and share one's work with the world, exposing oneself to critique and rejection. The courage of creatives lies in their vulnerability, willingness to make their inner thoughts and feelings tangible, and ability to challenge societal norms through their art.

Tasfia Mumtarin Kangkhita, a classical dancer, finds her courage in the pursuit of her art.

"Many view dancing merely as a hobby, not a profession, but despite the challenges, I continue. Dancing is not just my passion; it is my courage and my profession," Tasfia shares. Her determination to continue dancing underlines a form of courage that nurtures the soul and defies societal expectations.

Courage does not look the same for everyone. What might require substantial bravery for one person might be a routine task for another. The spirit of courage is deeply tied to personal context, challenges, and experiences.

Tennyson rightly sums up the essence of courage with his immortal words: "To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield". So, whenever you find yourself in need of courage or inspiration, remember that we are all striving to overcome and better ourselves. Each story of courage, no matter how different, inspires us all to face our battles with renewed strength and hope.