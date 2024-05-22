Beauty straight out of fairy tales: Why we can’t stop loving the moon

A full moon in the city often goes unnoticed, but the persistent celestial body never shies to glow. Only dreamers can fully appreciate the sight of moonbeams bouncing off the concrete jungle that we call Dhaka. One does need a dose of romance — even a dash of lunacy perhaps — to appreciate a full moon night, but to those who eagerly wait to behold nature's symphony, it is an ethereal experience.

There was a time when I could see the full moon through a window of my bedroom and I would let the gentle, southern breeze usher the silver lights in. It was a scene to behold as a couple — the singleton in me always felt. Years have passed since those nights of unmatched beauty. A taller building now blocks my view, gobbling up the beauty I once meticulously observed.

On nights filled with melancholia, I would draw the curtains in my desperation to shut the view. The effort seemed futile as the silver light penetrated through the fine gossamer curtains!

There was something infinitely sad about the full moon, I felt. It used to create an undying urge in me to lock into a tight embrace with someone. Now, many years later, when I do have someone to hold and share that divine experience, that feeling has disappeared.

Photo: Collected / Sadman Sakib / Unsplash

Back in the day, city parks would remain open for visitors late into the evenings. The City Corporation, in their infinite wisdom, now close the gates of Ramna by sundown. While in the park for my evening walk, I would often immerse myself in the sight of Ramna transforming into a realm of silvered dreams. Beneath the full moon's tender gaze, the old trees stood like silent guardians of the night. The leaves sparkled as if they had been dipped in stardust.

The stars no longer shine as brightly and the view of the moon is tarnished by Dhaka's toxic air that now blocks the view of the evening sky. If one wishes to immerse in the beauty of a full moon night, the only way is to venture beyond the confines of this city.

A drive through the new highways that branch out from Dhaka to destinations dotting the countryside is an escapade only a few Dhakaites venture out to experience. Perhaps, our dull urban existence has muted our sense of adventure and lust for beauty. As one drives through our newfound symbols of economic progress, the expanding roads already chipped, the moon diligently follows.

In the countryside, on nights of the full moon, the world still bathes in the ethereal light and the moon hangs low and full in the sky, casting a gentle radiance over the landscape.

Photo: Collected / El Salanzo / Unsplash

Despite what most may think, I am neither passionate about the moon nor obsessed about moonlit nights. I am a casual observer. I simply remember moments frozen in time when I felt awed by the beauty of the silver moon. Having said that, I have one thing on my bucket list, one box to tick in the "things-to-do list" of mine.

I wish to stand on the beach with my beloved, hands clasped together, our bodies embraced by the beauty of the moonlit night. I dream that the moment, the memory will be something for me to cherish forever — a night of magic and love, a night where the world will pause for the both of us while our hearts beat as one in the silver glow of the moon.