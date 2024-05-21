President, PM greet countrymen on eve of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima, the largest religious festival of the Buddhist community, will be observed tomorrow across the country.

On the occasion, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in separate messages greeted the members of the Buddhist community as well as the countrymen.

In his message, Shahabuddin said Buddha Purnima is a religious festival related to the birth and attaining supreme enlightenment and great passing away (Mohaporinirvana) of Gautam Buddha.

He said Gautam Buddha always sought welfare for mankind and he tried his best to make the whole world peaceful and prosperous.

The president said Buddha disseminated the message of equity and friendship during his entire life to establish peace and harmony in the world.

The ideals and philosophy of Buddha can play an important role in establishing peace in society, removing unrest and intolerance from the world and saving people from moral degradation, he said.

"We hope that the Buddhist community will continue their efforts for the development of the country by practicing this tradition and upholding the great ideals of the Buddha," he added.

Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said overcoming greed, hatred and lust, Gautama Buddha preached the messages of non-violence, friendship and compassion throughout his life for the peace, harmony and welfare of mankind.

"In today's world, it is necessary to follow the teachings of Buddha in order to suppress the brute force maddened by violence, prevent the degradation of values and build a peaceful society," the premier added.

She said people of every religion have been practicing their respective religions in a festive, free and undisturbed environment in this country since past times.

The constitution of the country guarantees equal rights to people of all religions and castes, she said, adding: "We believe 'religion is for individuals while festivals for all."

"We are working tirelessly to ensure dignity and secure life of all communities and Buddhist community has also been equally participating in the socio-economic development activities of Bangladesh for ages," she added.

The day is a public holiday.

On the occasion, newspapers will publish articles while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television (BTV) and private TV channels broadcast special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

The celebrations usually start with the lighting of lamps and hoisting of the national and religious flags atop the Mohabihar and chanting of sacred verses from Tripitaka.

The Buddhist devotees are expected to offer various gift items, including fruits, flowers and candles, to statues of Lord Buddha throughout the day.