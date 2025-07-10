Urban life got you down? Here’s how you can cope

In a city like Dhaka, where the roads scream noises of busyness at daylight, the alleys reverberate with honks of frustration, it is hard to find solace from the chaos of everyday life. In the treadmill of urban life, slowing down is a long-awaited dream, but just like every other thing, we Dhakaites can make that possible as well.

Photo: Collected / Timothy Barlin / Unsplash

Even when the city around you revolves in its constant motion, you can choose to be still in a rickshaw ride across the narrow lanes, letting the cacophony fade in with the roadside bushes. Visit a book cafe, grab a cup of cappuccino, plug in your earphones, and dive into reading a fantasy book— there you go, an ultimate escape from the real world.

Remember when you were lazily swiping past stories on Instagram and suddenly you stumbled upon a picture of your friend from back in 5th grade? Knock that friend of yours. Even if the conversation might initially start with hi, hello, you will soon find yourself gossiping about some forgotten tales from your childhood.

Photo: Collected / Sigmund / Unsplash

Dedicating even as little as 30 minutes a week to Facetiming with your buddies will not do much harm. You cannot give yourself excuses for being "busy" when you spend two hours daily on doomscrolling.

Nothing is better than sitting on a shital pati and listening to stories from your grandmother while she meticulously applies coconut oil to your hair. In today's era of reels and Netflix series, we all miss those lazy afternoons, lying on the divan watching a family favourite show. You should not just trap yourself by the thread of reminiscence, but also strive to bring these moments back to your grown-up life.

No matter how stressful your 9-to-5 work life can be, coming to your relative's house to be greeted at a family get-together is honestly the best feeling you will ever have.

Even we teens are stuck in the merry-go-round of classes, tuitions, exams, and whatnot. Nevertheless, we all somehow manage to make time for Friday family get-togethers twice or thrice a month. By that time, life had drained us so much that those get-togethers would often be followed by a Saturday day out to the outskirts of Dhaka.

Photo: Collected / Colin Davis / Unsplash

For those whose family members live out of Dhaka, get-togethers are way less frequent, maybe twice or thrice a year, only during vacations. One thing that we Bengalis are a pro at is making everyone feel at home. So, what are you waiting for? Invite neighbourhood children to your house and have a round of playing Uno, or for even more fun, throw a summer picnic on your terrace. Make this a habit once a week and prioritise it as much as you prioritise surviving the ebb and tide of deadlines.

Instead of just admiring the children playing cricket in front of your house, go join them too. No one is too grown-up to bring on their athletic spirit.

Dhaka might seem stressful, but when you are surrounded by lively people who match your vibe, you need not worry about recharging your life's battery.

Photo: Collected / Job Vermeulen / Unsplash

If you yearn for a Pinterest life, vibing to songs on Spotify, lifting your mood up after any minor inconvenience in your chaotic life, this is your sign to gifting yourself musical playlists tailored to your feelings. It can be for a festive occasion, a particular emotion, your favourite band or artist — just tune the songs in when cleaning dishes, doing laundry, or watering the plants. For introverts like me who feel frequently drained, these songs can take you back to your vibe and bring harmony to your messed-up daily life.

Now, we come to the basics of relaxation: yoga, sauna, and meditation. We all have that one New Year's resolution for a healthy life, but never end up fulfilling it. Well, start now, it's better late than never.

Set goals on your taskbar or reminders on apps that will push you to keep practising these habits, just like your phone's alerts remind you to check every single notification. Either enjoy it as a "me-time" or join in with a friend of yours, trust me, the healing process will eradicate all negativities and stress from your mind.

The problem with us urbanites is that we blame urban life to be robotic, while it is our fault that we cannot make enough time for these arriving at these little recharging stations of life. So, next time you find your fussy life throwing tantrums at you, escape the urban maze to unwind yourself and refuel your mind's battery.