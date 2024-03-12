Planning to quit smoking this Ramadan? Let us help you with 7 basic tips

The holy month is here, marked by fasting, prayer, reflection, and self-discipline. While observing self-restraint, one can align with the spiritual goals of the time and combine to nurture good health practices. Nicotine addiction is both physical and psychological and while quitting smoking can be tough, with the right habits and strategies you can give up smoking for good. Many make use of this opportune time by quitting smoking and you can do it too!

Understanding the goal

To be tobacco-free for good, one must have a solid plan, a strong drive to do so, enough awareness, and a compelling reason to do so. Fasting is just one part of the equation.

Abstinence causes a reduction in the amount of nicotine in the blood, which makes it much simpler for smokers to forgo the habit. However, the most significant matter is the fact that almost all individuals can refrain from smoking for more than 12 to 14 hours. This shows a shred of evidence that they possess the ability to attempt and succeed in their quest to give up the smoking habit for good.

Find your motivation

People don't smoke merely out of habit, there are many other reasons deeply intertwined with this harmful practice. Numerous factors such as social contexts, peer pressure, anxiety or loneliness can largely influence a person's smoking behaviour. What we need to realise is that tobacco is such a drug that only steals from us — our money, health, and well-being.

So, find the inspiration. Maybe you have started the process of quitting to protect your family from second-hand smoking; perhaps, you want to stay healthy and lower your chances of getting lung cancer. Or, you want to save money and improve the quality of your life — choose the reason that outweighs the urge to smoke.

Selecting a plan that suits you best

Several people have found success in kicking their smoking habit throughout the month of Ramadan by adhering to what is referred to in the scientific community as the "cold turkey" strategy, which is based on quitting smoking completely from day one! Yet, some people who smoke may need a different strategy.

You should try reducing the intake of daily cigarettes progressively. Moreover, if you can manage, delay the act of smoking—for example: perhaps, you feel the need to smoke as soon as you break your fast. So, why not try delaying for at least half an hour? Learn to tolerate the impulse and anxiety and you will see avoiding it is not as difficult as you thought.

Try mindfulness exercises

Mindfulness is an effective way to manage anxiety and stress related to smoking. According to a research study, deep breathing exercise brings fruitful outcomes to anyone, including smokers as it is such a relaxation technique that helps all to get through moments of anxiety.

Breathing from the diaphragm is the best option in this regard as it is sort of similar to the way anyone breathes when s/he smokes. Keep your breath slow and deep, and then, exhale slowly — this technique will help you to keep your heart rate steady.

Seek distractions

A person who is trying to give up smoking may find that participating in activities throughout the month of Ramadan, such as visiting relatives, helping with the preparation of iftar or sehri meals, and praying helps keep them busy and provides assistance in doing so.

People may lessen their desire to smoke by taking measures like engaging in physical activities such as walking after iftar and consuming a large quantity of water.

You can try stimulation control and eliminate all sorts of triggers that compel you to smoke — coffee, ashtrays, etc. Be determined and persistent in your efforts. And if at some point you run out of motivation, remind yourself why you have chosen to quit smoking. If necessary, avoid the company of smokers in the initial stage.

Make the best use of technology

Quitting smoking is a strenuous process. However, you can make this process easier and more successful by using the gifts of modern technology such as smartphone apps. These apps offer support, tracking, motivation, and resources to aid in quitting smoking, making the process more manageable and successful.

You can explore and make use of the apps which all are free and user-friendly.

Look out for withdrawal symptoms

As nicotine is an addictive drug, you may experience bodily discomforts — headaches, mood swings, fatigue — by its withdrawal. So, you can try nicotine gums, lozenges, and patches as a replacement. Moreover, exercising helps to curb nicotine cravings and ease withdrawal symptoms.

Remember, we all have our distinctive stories, circumstances, and sufferings, and the best treatment will be the one that caters to your own particular needs. Therefore, never hesitate to consult a specialist if needed.