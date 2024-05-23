How many is too many? Finding your side hustle sweet spot

Side hustles have become extremely popular in the last couple of years, with thousands, if not millions, of people around the world choosing it as an alternative means of income. Generally, although they are not as passive as you might think, more money is always better. But then again, the real issue is how much is too much? How many side hustles are you able to sustain before you start feeling a little too preoccupied? Today, we shall demonstrate the benefits and challenges of having a side gig, and how many you should commit to for a healthy balance for you and your time.

There really isn't a one-size-fits-all answer to how many side hustles you can do in a day. A good rule of thumb is to start with one side gig, and see how you feel about it and how it affects your day-to-day schedule. There are wide variety of factors you should consider, starting with the time available. It's good to plot down how much time you have every week to pursue side gigs. Obviously the more you work, the more money you earn. However, it's good to have a balance to prevent being stressed and reducing your productivity.

Photo: Collected / Luis Villasmil / Unsplash

Secondly, think about how much energy you have left after your work is finished. Every person has different energy levels, and some people might get overwhelmed by working a lot during the day. So, it's important to think about, as this is often an underrated aspect of working side hustles. The last thing to keep in mind is how simple or complex your side gig is. Does your side gig consist of just being stationary, or some cognitive input, or do you have to actually venture outdoors and interact with other individuals? Consider how mentally taxing it might be as well, because it can have adverse effects too.

The main issue plaguing most people is mental burnout. It truly is a silent killer sneaking up on you, first starting as tiredness and exhaustion then turning into something more devastating that affects both your mind and body. This can affect your health and performance greatly. If you're not performing at your best, you should probably stop some of the extra work.

There are some ways you can mitigate the burnout experienced by many. For example, you can organise and prioritise your side hustles weekly. Have a timetable and a daily to-do list according to the urgency or complexity of the work you are taking on. There are a bunch of online tools that help you stay on top of your deadlines and commitments. Similarly, you can set boundaries to what kind of jobs you take on. Make sure to always check your schedule before taking on projects and know when to say no if it becomes too overwhelming.

Additionally, make sure to maintain quality over quantity. It is genuinely more beneficial to you to work in projects you like, are interested in, and that boosts your resume. Accept projects that you can manage well and are profitable, rather than being minimal income and maximum stress. Always remember that your health is your top priority. Even though they are termed as 'side' hustles, it's still work that you have to concentrate and focus on and get it done.